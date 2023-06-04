Jirga fining police officer not acceptable: DPO Waziristan

In Pakistan’s tribal district of South Waziristan, the Qaumi Jirga has ‘for the first time’ sentenced a police officer to a fine of Rs 300,000 for filing an FIR against a person.

However, the police chief has said that the decision of the National Jirga is unacceptable and an FIR has been registered against the tribal person as per law.

Speaking to Independent Urdu, SHO Spain Saifullah, who was fined, said that on May 29, FC personnel recovered weapons from a person named Hayat during a search at Karkandra, 40 km from Wana. Hayat Khan was arrested.

According to the police officer, “Later on May 30, the FC handed over Hayat Khan and the recovered weapons to the police and asked them to file an FIR against them and keep them in custody.”

Police chief Shabbir Hussain told Independent Urdu that ‘FIR against Hayat Khan has been registered according to law. If they have an arms licence, present it to the police, on which not only the arms will be returned but the FIR will also be dropped.’

He said that if the National Jirga receives a fine from the SHO, action will be taken against the National Jirga.

On the other hand, Sardar Ali, the head of Qaumi Jirga, says that ‘the fine must be collected from the SHO in any case.’

Speaking to Independent Urdu, the head of Qaumi Jirga said that ‘every tribal has weapons in his house for his own protection and Hayat Khan was sent there by Qaumi Jirga in Karkandra, he was not involved in any criminal activity.’

According to Sardar Ali, ‘SHO Saifullah’s tribe has transferred the fine amount to the third place which they will receive tomorrow i.e. Sunday.’

Police officer Saifullah says that the Zalikhel community had decided to demolish their house along with the fine, but now due to government pressure and efforts of political alliance, the house was spared from demolition, but a fine of three lakhs was imposed. is intact.’

Saifullah said that members of his tribe have asked the National Jirga to pay the fine by Sunday.