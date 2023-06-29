Johana Cadavid, the transit agent who saved the life of a man in Medellín

He quickly reacted and reached the place where the young man was, who was in a very bad emotional state. “I manage to turn around, getting on the bridge, to be able to have a conversation with him, I begin to try to interact with this young man, to look at me to be able to have some contact with him. I get him to look at me and I get to empathize with him,” she added.

According to Johana, this citizen of Medellín is going through a very difficult time and has been a victim of extortion. Even so, she managed to persuade him to come down from the bridge and not take his own life. “He has many problems, many emotional conditions that are leading him to these types of situations.”

It may interest you: Transit agent would have requested an Uber and wanted to fine the driver

The transit agent sent a message to the public so that the attacks against officials would end: “The idea is to help these types of people, not leave them alone. Apart from the fact that we are transit agents in charge of mobility, we are always the ones who want to help. We are not enemies of the citizenry, we want the citizenry to understand that we are here to serve themThat is why we are public servants”.

Transit agent spoke after preventing a suicide in Medellín

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

