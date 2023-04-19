John F. Kennedy’s nephew runs for US presidency

Robert Kennedy Jr, a renowned opponent of vaccines and nephew of assassinated US President John Fitzgerald Kennedy (JFK), formally announced his bid for the White House on Wednesday.

The 69-year-old politician intends to compete for the Democratic nomination against Joe Biden, who has not announced his re-election bid but has said he plans to do so.

Robert Kennedy Jr is the son of former United States Attorney General Robert Kennedy (RFK), who was assassinated as a presidential candidate.

The crimes against the Kennedys, JFK in 1963 and RFK during the 1968 presidential campaign, are among the greatest events in American history of the last century.

Robert Kennedy Jr worked for decades as an environmental lawyer but in 2005 he became known for conspiracy theories about vaccines, which he linked to autism.

“I came today to announce my candidacy for the Democratic nomination for president of the United States,” he told an event in Massachusetts, a Kennedy stronghold.

In his speech, he promised to end political divisions in the United States by “telling the truth to the people.”

Despite his distinguished last name, it is unlikely that he will win the Biden candidacy, whose formalization has not yet been scheduled.

Other politicians said they intended to take on the 80-year-old president, but have yet to jump into the Democratic arena.