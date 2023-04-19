Home » John F. Kennedy’s nephew runs for US presidency
News

John F. Kennedy’s nephew runs for US presidency

by admin
John F. Kennedy’s nephew runs for US presidency

Robert Kennedy Jr, a renowned opponent of vaccines and nephew of assassinated US President John Fitzgerald Kennedy (JFK), formally announced his bid for the White House on Wednesday.

The 69-year-old politician intends to compete for the Democratic nomination against Joe Biden, who has not announced his re-election bid but has said he plans to do so.

Robert Kennedy Jr is the son of former United States Attorney General Robert Kennedy (RFK), who was assassinated as a presidential candidate.

The crimes against the Kennedys, JFK in 1963 and RFK during the 1968 presidential campaign, are among the greatest events in American history of the last century.

Robert Kennedy Jr worked for decades as an environmental lawyer but in 2005 he became known for conspiracy theories about vaccines, which he linked to autism.

“I came today to announce my candidacy for the Democratic nomination for president of the United States,” he told an event in Massachusetts, a Kennedy stronghold.

In his speech, he promised to end political divisions in the United States by “telling the truth to the people.”

Despite his distinguished last name, it is unlikely that he will win the Biden candidacy, whose formalization has not yet been scheduled.

Other politicians said they intended to take on the 80-year-old president, but have yet to jump into the Democratic arena.

See also  Iran, Scalfarotto to Tajani: "Put the regime with its back to the wall"

You may also like

Matovič was shaken and Heger found out that...

Colombian Geological Service clarifies that viralized image does...

What you can learn about yourself from Walter...

Authorities detect synthetic drugs inside a parcel in...

James Rodríguez would be close to signing with...

“Pro” Teams & Playhouses: Some Assembly Required Seite...

They organize a meeting with more than 400...

Florian Hutterer from Schärding becomes diocesan officer for...

Ecuador announces migration regularization process

The harsh reality of Quibdó: unemployment, informality, violence

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy