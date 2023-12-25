Home » Join hands to protect the Internet and govern e-space_China Jiangsu Net
News

Join hands to protect the Internet and govern e-space_China Jiangsu Net

by admin

The New Era Civilization of Guangming Community in Nantong has taken on the initiative to protect the Internet and govern e-space by conducting a themed publicity campaign. The aim of the campaign is to educate the public on actively participating in reporting harmful information online and creating a safe and organized cyberspace environment.

The event, which took place in the Hongqiao Street of Chongchuan District, saw Internet civilization volunteers using real-life examples and simple language to educate residents on various aspects of Internet regulations and reporting. They explained important topics such as the “Cybersecurity Law” and the classification and reporting of illegal and harmful information on the Internet. Additionally, the volunteers focused on educating elderly residents about the potential risks of the Internet and distributed materials on how to avoid falling into online traps such as network fraud and personal privacy leakage.

Moving forward, Guangming Community plans to further enhance residents’ understanding and participation in Internet civilization by organizing activities such as the Internet Civilization “Cloud Messenger”, Internet Civilization Knowledge Competition, and Internet Civilization Theme Exhibition. Their goal is to improve the public’s Internet civilization literacy and create a new picture of a clear cyberspace.

Residents who find that their personal identity information has been leaked are encouraged to report it through the ‘infringement’ reporting portal on the 12377 official website or the online reporting app. This initiative aims to create a safer online environment and protect personal information from being misused.

See also  Real estate, this is what the mediation on the reform of the Land Registry provides

You may also like

USELESS MULLER, CHASES HIS EX AND ALMOST KILLS...

Thousands of migrants join caravan heading to the...

Military Forces on alert against possible attacks by...

SEK operation in Unterensingen: Holed up in apartment...

General elections, 28 thousand 626 nomination papers have...

Alex Saab and the path towards agreed elections...

Giant wave causes panic and chaos on cruise...

2nd Edict. notice Miguel Blandón Torres

Enjoy the romance of ice and snow and...

Legal remedies against confidentiality obligations in independent evidentiary...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy