Join hands to protect the Internet and govern e-space_China Jiangsu Net

The New Era Civilization of Guangming Community in Nantong has taken on the initiative to protect the Internet and govern e-space by conducting a themed publicity campaign. The aim of the campaign is to educate the public on actively participating in reporting harmful information online and creating a safe and organized cyberspace environment.

The event, which took place in the Hongqiao Street of Chongchuan District, saw Internet civilization volunteers using real-life examples and simple language to educate residents on various aspects of Internet regulations and reporting. They explained important topics such as the “Cybersecurity Law” and the classification and reporting of illegal and harmful information on the Internet. Additionally, the volunteers focused on educating elderly residents about the potential risks of the Internet and distributed materials on how to avoid falling into online traps such as network fraud and personal privacy leakage.

Moving forward, Guangming Community plans to further enhance residents’ understanding and participation in Internet civilization by organizing activities such as the Internet Civilization “Cloud Messenger”, Internet Civilization Knowledge Competition, and Internet Civilization Theme Exhibition. Their goal is to improve the public’s Internet civilization literacy and create a new picture of a clear cyberspace.

Residents who find that their personal identity information has been leaked are encouraged to report it through the ‘infringement’ reporting portal on the 12377 official website or the online reporting app. This initiative aims to create a safer online environment and protect personal information from being misused.

