“Joko & Klaas against ProSieben”: Duo loses and hands over a million euros

"Joko & Klaas against ProSieben" duo loses and hands over one million euros



Joko (left) and Klaas have found the winner of their treasure hunt.

In the season finale of “Joko & Klaas vs. ProSieben,” the duo lost to their employer – but also won a millionaire.

Joko Winterscheidt (44) and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf (40) attacks her employer again. For the last edition, the broadcaster thought of something special: the elements of the show were retained, but put in a different order. The show started with the finale.

In the first (last) game, the duo had to complete ten tasks in an elevator in just under a minute. The two were unable to score points in four challenges, so they had to win at least four out of six of the remaining games. In game six, which started this time, the two lost to Micky Beisenherz (46) and Oliver Polak (47) in guessing words read backwards. The fifth game also went to the broadcaster.

However, the duo won the fourth game. In game three, the presenters had to compete against Janin Ullmann (42) and Melissa Khalaj (34) in reversing different vehicles. In the end, the decision was made due to a tie due to an estimation question that Joko and Klaas answered slightly better. In the following game, the moderators had to master tricky tasks, all of which they could not complete skillfully. This meant that they no longer had a chance of overall victory and lost the last edition of the season. The punishment for their defeat: On the 25th anniversary of the knowledge magazine “Galileo” on December 1st and 2nd, the duo has to complete an experiment “that no one wanted to do until now,” explained moderator Steven Gätjen (51).

Millionaire winner announced



Right at the beginning of the show, the moderators made it clear that, parallel to the season finale, winning millions would also be an issue. The two recently used the 15 minutes of airtime they earned to send viewers on a treasure hunt and give them puzzles. At the end the prize of one million euros was waiting. The two also used the treasure hunt to call for people to register as stem cell donors. The goal was 10,000 new registrations with the DKMS in order to give treasure hunters the numbers for the combination lock of the million-dollar suitcase.

Winterscheidt joined Klaas in the studio from a van before the actual “Joko & Klaas versus ProSieben” broadcast. The moderators explained that he would wait there until midnight until hopefully a lucky person would pick up the one million euros. 37,000 people also registered, which far exceeded the target. The numbers for the combination lock were therefore given out.

With a final puzzle in which five digits were searched, the last numbers for the coordinates to the location of the suitcase were to be found. Parallel to “Joko & Klaas against ProSieben”, the live image was shown with a view of the suitcase. At around 8:45 p.m. the time had come and the picture changed to the treasure hunt. Because a participant named Tobias knocked on Winterscheidt’s door and, after initial difficulties, opened the silver suitcase. The newly minted millionaire was then celebrated at “Late Night Berlin”.

