Lyon starts with a card against Slavia Prague (9-0)

Lyonnaise Vanessa Gilles scored two goals on November 14, 2023, in Prague, during OL’s victory over Slavia (9-0). DAVID W CERNY / REUTERS

A real correction, or more. Olympique Lyonnais were merciless on Tuesday, November 14, during the first day of the Women’s Champions League, crushing Slavia Prague, on their own field, with a score of 9 to 0.

This success against the leader of the Czech championship already places OL in a strong position for qualification. This should even be a formality for the French champions, leaders in a group B in which the Norwegians of Brann won away at the expense of the Austrians of Sankt Polten (2-1).

Given the low level of this meeting, far from the standards of French Division 1, this first phase should quickly allow coach Sonia Bompastor to rotate her squad and give playing time to a majority of players.

Moreover at half-time, Bompastor brought out Kadidiatou Diani and Eugénie Le Sommer in favor of Vicky Becho and Amel Majri. And at the hour mark, Lindsay Horan gave way to Dzsenifer Maroszan, Vanessa Gilles to Selma Bacha and Ellie Carpenter to Alice Sombath.

Eight different scorers

In this match played in front of a small audience, the Lyon players were very serious. They flew through the first period with 67% ball possession and maximum efficiency: fourteen shots (including eight on target) for two, six goals scored by Sara Däbritz (3rd), Daniele Van de Donk (14th), Vanessa Gilles (16th). ), Le Sommer (21st), Diani (24th), Wendie Renard (45th).

The Rhone team, with a well-coordinated collective game facilitated by the lack of intensity of the opposition, sometimes gave the impression of rehearsing scales during a training session. After half-time, Ada Hegerberg from the penalty spot (60th), Majri (62nd), and Gilles for a double (81st) worsened the score.

“We showed efficiency but we also scored some nice goals,” she said. Sonia Bompastor. « If everything works the way we want, we can go far in every competition. We’re not going to burst into flames.”she tempered.

On November 22, OL will host Sankt Polten at Groupama Stadium for the second day. The two other French clubs involved in the Champions League will begin the competition on Wednesday: Paris Saint-Germain travels to the Netherlands to play Ajax Amsterdam, while Paris FC welcomes the Swedes BK Häcken.

The World with AFP

