The Serbian national team plays a match with Belgium in Leuven Sport

The Serbian national team will play a match with Belgium, but not in Brussels.

Source: MN Press

Serbian national team got the news at midnight that her match was being moved! Friendly match with Belgium will be played, but not in Brussels as planned but in Leven at the stadium “Das Dref”.

Unplanned, a lot of problems arose before this friendly match, all because of the weather and the rain that has been falling for days in Brussels. According to information from the scene, the rain not only created chaos in the city, but also in the stadium where Belgium and Serbia were supposed to play, it was simply impossible to perform because the surface was turned into a puddle. The match will be played without the presence of the audience because it was not possible to arrange for the fans to be present at the match in such a short period of time.

Due to the rain and bad weather conditions, the Serbian expedition was late in arriving, so our “eagles” did not even have time to train, and the press conference was improvised and with the permission of UEFA, it was held in our team’s hotel.

After this match, our team will return to Serbia, as a key qualifying match for the European Championship against Bulgaria will be played in Leskovac on November 19, in which our selection is seeking verification of placement in the championship.

