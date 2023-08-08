José Luis Perales denies rumors about his death

Jose Luis Perales He was forced to go out to deny the rumors that reached public opinion. In principle, it was said that the famous romantic music singer would have suffered a heart attack, however, it was all about malicious versions.

Rumors about his death began to grow strong this Monday, August 7, where various international media outlets and even personalities from public life began to express their regrets over the supposed descent of the singer.

With this, mourning was announced in romantic music, however, everything was due to versions that were not confirmed by the artist’s family.

In the midst of the massive messages that began to be transmitted, José Luis Perales had to go out and deny the versions announcing his death caused by alleged heart problems.

Through a video on their social networks, the famous singer announced that he was on a walk in London along with his family, but he was met with the unfortunate rumors about his death.

“I’m more alive than ever,” the artist warned jokingly, mentioning that he had no knowledge of the person who began to spread the rumor that caused sadness in hundreds of fans.

