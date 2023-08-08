Home » José Luis Perales denies rumors about his death
News

José Luis Perales denies rumors about his death

by admin
José Luis Perales denies rumors about his death

Jose Luis Perales He was forced to go out to deny the rumors that reached public opinion. In principle, it was said that the famous romantic music singer would have suffered a heart attack, however, it was all about malicious versions.

Rumors about his death began to grow strong this Monday, August 7, where various international media outlets and even personalities from public life began to express their regrets over the supposed descent of the singer.

Also read: The drastic transformation of Jessica Cediel in the style of Barbie

With this, mourning was announced in romantic music, however, everything was due to versions that were not confirmed by the artist’s family.

In the midst of the massive messages that began to be transmitted, José Luis Perales had to go out and deny the versions announcing his death caused by alleged heart problems.

Through a video on their social networks, the famous singer announced that he was on a walk in London along with his family, but he was met with the unfortunate rumors about his death.

“I’m more alive than ever,” the artist warned jokingly, mentioning that he had no knowledge of the person who began to spread the rumor that caused sadness in hundreds of fans.

See also  They confirm that indigenous people stationed in front of the TSJE return to their communities

You may also like

In Kastamonu, drugs came out of granulated sugar!...

Pope Francis says the Catholic Church “is open...

Style Capital sells the majority of Zimmermann to...

Stunning report from AFAD for Erdogan’s hometown

Post-Disaster Reconstruction Begins in Miaofengshan Town, Beijing After...

Baldur’s Gate 3: no expansion in the works...

D1 (F): Winner Girls and Étoile (F) among...

Former Indiana Teacher Sentenced to Prison for Intimidating...

“The Vallenato community must have more responsibility on...

Start of school, only 1 out of 3...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy