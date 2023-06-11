Home » Josko-Laufmeeting Heuer am 29. Juli
Josko-Laufmeeting Heuer am 29. Juli

Josko-Laufmeeting Heuer am 29. Juli

The international Josko running meeting will be held on Saturday, July 29th. In Andorf, the athletes have the last chance to qualify for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, which begins on August 19th. In addition, with a good performance in Andorf you can already secure a ticket for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

It is fixed that local hero Lukas Weißhaidinger from Taufkirchen an der Pram will start in Andorf. The world-class discus thrower and Olympic medalist has been a regular guest in Andorf for many years.

