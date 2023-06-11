Dispute over DFB shutdown: Wolfsburg’s sports director Kellermann criticizes Bayern

Status: 07.06.2023 1:14 p.m

Sports director Ralf Kellermann from Champions League finalists VfL Wolfsburg got involved in the Zoff about the detachments for the women’s national soccer team and heavily criticized champions Bayern Munich. His club has the approach of Bayern “Noted with surprise and incomprehension” said Kellermann on Wednesday.

“Each day of the brief preparatory period is important in order for players competing for titles throughout the season to grow into a successful unit” , announced the Lower Saxony. The step of Munich “can damage the high ambitions of the DFB-Elf at the World Cup” . The unrest before the finals in Australia and New Zealand (July 20th to August 20th) is great because the entire preparation in Herzogenaurach at the headquarters of the DFB outfitter is thwarted when the top performers enter at different times.

Bayern insist on a longer break for a few days, although their players have long been on vacation

Bayern do not want to send their five players to Herzogenaurach on June 20, as originally agreed, to start preparations for the finals in Australia and New Zealand (July 20 to August 20). 28 players are nominated for it.

Lina Magull, Klara Bühl, Lea Schüller, Sydney Lohmann and Carolin Simon are only due to arrive three days later, although the Munich parliamentary group has already been on vacation for a week longer after the end of the Bundesliga season than the ten appointed women from Wolfsburg, who last Saturday (03.06 .2023) were required in the Champions League final against FC Barcelona (2:3).

Damage to World Cup ambitions suspected

Kellermann sided with the association. “With a view to the German team’s chances of success in Australia and New Zealand, our goal was to work out a joint solution that best reflects the interests of the DFB and the relegated clubs.” said the director responsible for women’s football at VfL: “The fact that FC Bayern is now unilaterally terminating an agreement that has been reached by consensus and recorded in writing can damage the high ambitions of the DFB team at the World Cup.” The 54-year-old had deliberately waited for the criticism of Bayern’s actions so as not to disturb his own run-up to the Champions League final.

After some mixed performances in the international matches against Sweden (0-0), the Netherlands (1-0) and most recently against Brazil (0-2) as a possible opponent in the World Cup round of 16, two joint courses were planned to train the national team for the demanding Mission to unite “Down Under”. The Bavarians had referred to the guidelines of the European club association ECA and the world association FIFA.

They also wanted to allow their players to regenerate for longer. Kellermann is, however “I firmly believe that this decision is not in the interests of the players concerned who are fighting for regular or squad places” . Therefore, the cup winner will not shake the agreement with the DFB, although the release periods have changed. “VfL Wolfsburg, however, is committed to the solution of an earlier release that was worked out with the DFB in spring 2023.” says the longtime creator of the Mittelland Canal.

national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has nominated Trio

Previously, national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg had nominated three players for the first World Cup course: Janina Minge from SC Freiburg, Carlotta Wamser from Eintracht Frankfurt and Melissa Kössler from TSG Hoffenheim. Voss-Tecklenburg and Joti Chatzialexiou, the sporting director of the national teams at the DFB, made it public last week that the nominated Munich women would not be allowed to join until June 23rd. Chatzialexiou even spoke of a “ breach of word “der Münchner.

Voss-Tecklenburg was also extremely upset, especially Munich’s sporting director Bianca Rech is criticized because, as deputy chairwoman of the club association ECA, she apparently felt more bound to the agreement recently made there than to the one written to the in March to keep the promise made by the DFB.