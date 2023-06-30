Juan Guillermo Cuadrado says goodbye to Juventus

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, one of the great Colombian references in European football, leaves Juventus after eight seasons The Italian club issued an official statement confirming the news that was already being speculated in the sports media.

In the statement, Juventus recognizes Cuadrado’s achievements during his time with the team, highlighting his 314 games played and the 11 titles he won as part of the Bianconero team. The Colombian midfielder shared a dressing room with prominent figures worldwide such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Gianluigi Buffon, Leonardo Bonucci, Paulo Dybala, Paul Pogba and Ángel di María.

“Today, after a journey of eight seasons, it’s time to say goodbye,” the statement begins. «It has been eight years full of joy, of constant growth and hard work, but also of smiles, of positive energy brought to the dressing room and to our world of dance, jokes and illusion», adds.

It has been an extraordinary journey.

Thanks for everything Panita ❤️ — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) June 30, 2023

Cuadrado, who is known as “El Panita”, was one of the team’s captains this season and left an indelible mark on the history of Juventus. Despite starting the season as a substitute and not being called up to the Colombian National Team, the player showed his strength and earned a place as a starter until the end of the season, which caused even more surprise when he left.

«Once again this year, in the last dance, he was able to give his contribution, accumulating 47 appearances and celebrating 300 games with the black and white. An achievement that allowed him to enter even more into the history of Juventus.” highlights the club’s statement.

Juventus considers that this farewell is just a “see you soon” and wishes Cuadrado the best of success in his future projects. “In his case, more than ever, the numbers tell only part of this special story. The rest of the emotions remain indelible in each of us,” the statement concludes.

Since his arrival in the 2015-16 season, Cuadrado became a key player for the Italian team, contributing both in Serie A and in international competitions such as the Coppa Italia and the Champions League.

Here are Cuadrado’s notable stats and achievements during his time at Juventus:

Temporada Competición Partidos jugados Goles Asistencias 2015-16 Serie A 40 5 8 Coppa Italia 9 2 2 Champions League 11 1 2 2016-17 Serie A 33 3 5 Coppa Italia 7 0 2 Champions League 10 0 2 2017-18 Serie A 37 5 10 Coppa Italia 6 0 1 Champions League 11 2 3 2018-19 Serie A 30 4 7 Coppa Italia 3 0 1 Champions League 9 1 3 2019-20 Serie A 29 4 6 Coppa Italia 5 1 0 Champions League 6 1 1 2020-21 Serie A 29 2 6 Coppa Italia 4 1 2 Champions League 9 1 0

After his departure from Juventus, Cuadrado was released with the possibility of continuing to compete at the highest level in Europe.

At the moment, the Turkish club Fenerbahce is in pole position to sign Cuadrado. The club even submitted a formal offer to insure the player born on May 26, 1988.

“Fenerbahce has offered Cuadrado a two-year contract worth four million per season,” informed Alfredo Pedulla, an Italian journalist who is an expert in the transfer market.

Although the player environment is already aware of the proposal, it has not yet given an official response. Most likely, the decision of the man born in Necoclí will come during the month of July, since for now he is enjoying a well-deserved family vacation away from the playing fields.

