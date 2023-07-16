Home » Julia festivities in Santa Ana begin with a mail parade
Julia festivities in Santa Ana begin with a mail parade

The patron saint festivities in honor of Señora Santa have officially started with the Mail Parade. The Campo de la Feria has also already been inaugurated.

The festivities will take place from July 14 to July 26 with a very varied calendar of activities, which started this morning with the inauguration of the also renowned Santa Ana Livestock Fair.

The «Juliano Carnival» 2023 edition, will have the participation of Joey Montana and Demphra «La Factoria». It will be held this coming July 22.

As is tradition, the Juliano Carnival will be located at 25 Calle Poniente in a closed perimeter for the safety of the attendees, informed the mayor Gustavo Acevedo.

