Julia Klöckner calls for a crisis summit in the Federal Chancellery because of the economic development

Julia Klöckner, former Economics Minister, has proposed a catalog of measures to get Germany’s sluggish economy going. This includes the call for a crisis summit to be held in the Chancellery.

“The former Federal Minister of Agriculture Julia Klöckner (CDU) proposes a whole catalog of measures to revive the sluggish economy in Germany. “When you’re in a crisis, it doesn’t help to do some small program here or there and then drag it on forever with a big administrative act, but rather an immediate program, a bundle of measures that relieves our economy,” she said Tuesday the broadcasters RTL and ntv.

“It has something to do with the energy costs, lower electricity tax, lower network charges, leave peak compensation, that there are turbo and super depreciation, better loss accounts, that work and performance are worthwhile, keyword: shortage of labor and skilled workers, and overtime is tax-free,” continued the economic policy spokeswoman for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group. She calls on the Federal Chancellor to hold a summit meeting to deal with the crisis: “The state itself earns the money that it is distributing right now and that is why it is necessary for the traffic light not to wait, wait, go on vacation, but for the Federal Chancellor to do it now Crisis summit in the chancellery invites, with all ministries. Why with everyone? So that they finally pull together and the finance and economics ministries, for example, do not block each other and nothing happens and our economy migrates or closes the door,” said Klöckner.

