Progressing Smoothly: Ensuring Guaranteed Delivery of Buildings and Boosting Real Estate Development

“Protecting the delivery of buildings, protecting people’s livelihood, and ensuring stability” is a major decision-making arrangement made by the Party Central Committee and the State Council. Recently, a reporter from the main station learned from the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development that the work of guaranteeing delivery of buildings in various places is currently progressing smoothly, and project resumption and construction delivery are speeding up.

Guaranteed housing: More than 1.65 million housing units have been delivered

Since the launch of the “Guaranteed Delivery Building” work, various localities have accelerated project construction and delivery, safeguarded the legitimate rights and interests of home buyers, and implemented local governments’ territorial responsibilities by compacting corporate self-rescue responsibilities, keeping a close eye on housing delivery rates, and taking multiple measures to speed up project resumption and construction delivery. At present, the overall resumption rate of special loan projects for Baojiao Building is close to 100%, and more than 1.65 million housing units have been delivered in total, and the housing delivery rate of the first batch of special loan projects has exceeded 60%.

The smooth progress of “Guaranteed Delivery Building” drives the completion of real estate development projects to accelerate

The Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development stated that through the smooth progress of the guaranteed delivery of buildings, the completion progress of real estate development projects has been accelerated, the risk of overdue delivery of commercial housing has been effectively prevented, the confidence of home buyers has been boosted, and market expectations have been stabilized. According to the data of the National Bureau of Statistics, from January to June 2023, the area of ​​completed housing nationwide increased by 19.0% year-on-year, an increase of 4.3 percentage points from the first quarter. The obvious increase in the completed area is due to the smooth progress of the delivery guarantee work, which has accelerated the completion progress of real estate development projects.

“Guaranteed delivery buildings” in various places are steadily advancing

The reporter also visited Chongqing, Changsha, Jinan, and other places recently to learn about the situation of “guarantee building” in various places.

In Chongqing, a local working class was set up to formulate a disposal plan and set up a supervisory account for each project, compacting the main responsibility of the enterprise, giving priority to solving the problem of funds for suspended projects, and clarifying the delivery schedule and road map to achieve reverse scheduling construction period. At present, all the guaranteed delivery projects in Chongqing have fully resumed work, and a total of 122,000 units have been delivered in the city.

In Changsha, the special work class will organize the project party and the owner to sit down and communicate every week to understand the follow-up needs and solutions. At the same time, they also invite third-party agencies to review and pay each progress payment during the use of project construction funds to ensure the normal progress of various work on site. Up to now, 31,469 houses have been handed over for 33 municipal-level risk prevention projects in the city, and 3 of them have all been handed over. In the second half of the year, we will strive to achieve the basic delivery of 90% of the special loan projects and strive to deliver the rest in the first half of next year.

In Jinan, local efforts were made to prevent and resolve the delivery risks of overdue and difficult-to-deliver residential projects that have been sold, to ensure that real estate projects are delivered as promised and with quality and quantity. At present, Jinan has received a total of 4.717 billion yuan in commercial supporting loans to promote the accelerated construction and delivery of multiple projects. With the support of special loans, the city has completed the delivery of 10,722 sets. Before the end of the year, Jinan will strive to complete more than 80% of the total task of “Baojiaolou”.

Carry out special audit and fund recovery at the same time as “guaranteed handover”

While speeding up the delivery, all localities have also resolutely found out the whereabouts of the pre-sale funds through special audits on the use of the original pre-sale funds of special loans, and recovered the embezzled original pre-sale funds in a timely manner. Violations of laws and regulations shall be strictly investigated and dealt with in accordance with laws and regulations, and relevant institutions and personnel shall be held accountable. Those who violate laws and regulations will never be “escaped from their shells”, and behaviors that harm the interests of the masses will never be allowed to get away with it.

Real estate market risks are resolved in an orderly manner

According to reports, the smooth progress of the guarantee delivery work has not only effectively safeguarded the legitimate rights and interests of home buyers, stabilized market expectations, boosted market confidence, but also further prevented corporate risks from evolving into social risks, effectively maintaining social stability. Although the work of guaranteed delivery of buildings has achieved initial results, the follow-up tasks of guaranteed delivery of buildings are still arduous, and policy support needs to be further increased, especially to ensure the implementation of the 16 measures of financial support for real estate and the loan support plan for guaranteed delivery of buildings to ease funds. Chain tension problem.

(CCTV reporter Yang Xiao)

