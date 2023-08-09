The 31st Summer Universiade: A Journey of Youth and Friendship in Chengdu

The 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu has come to a close, marking the end of a remarkable two-way journey between the city and its people. Over the course of 12 days, the event brought together young individuals from around the world, allowing them to chase their dreams and forge lifelong friendships. As the main torch was extinguished and the closing ceremony took place, laughter and joy mingled with the bittersweet feeling of parting. Yet, this youth event is far from over.

To commemorate this momentous occasion, Huaxi Metropolis Daily has launched a series of 8 consecutive full-color editions dedicated to covering the closing of the Chengdu Universiade. The special report captures the essence of this unforgettable experience.

From the beginning, the Universiade in Chengdu has been like a dream—an embodiment of the city’s spirit. Chengdu has lived up to its reputation as a welcoming host, showcasing its thousand-year-old charm and modern vibrance. Visitors had the opportunity to savor the city’s authentic cuisine, such as the spicy and delicious mandarin duck hot pot, and marvel at its cultural attractions, like the adorable giant pandas. These chance encounters with Chengdu’s daily life injected diverse meaning into the Universiade and created lasting memories.

The Universiade not only celebrated youth, unity, and friendship but also showcased the growth of Chengdu as a city. As the host, Chengdu utilized the opportunity to highlight its accomplishments in terms of urban development, resource support, infrastructure construction, and governance capabilities. The successful hosting of the event represented the confidence and calmness of a China that embraces the world.

The reverberation of the Universiade in Chengdu will continue to resonate throughout the city. The event’s legacy will be incorporated into the long-term development of Chengdu’s cultural tourism, transforming into a wide array of public welfare and amenities. With the World University Games as a platform, Chengdu will further propel its progress in various sectors, creating new possibilities and a brighter future.

Saying goodbye is never easy, but the memories and friendships formed during the Universiade will endure. As we look towards the future, Chengdu will forever hold a special place in our hearts. The closing of the 31st Summer Universiade may mark the end of a chapter, but it ushers in a new beginning filled with happiness, togetherness, and the promise of a shared future.

As the Universiade concludes, we extend our gratitude to the responsible editor, Chen Yan, for overseeing this remarkable event. Chengdu, you have accomplished everything with grace and enthusiasm.

