Julio Rojas after being mentioned in the Nicolás Petro case

Through a story published on his Instagram account, the Vallenato music singer Julio Rojas Diaz spoke out about the controversy that was generated in the last hours after it was mentioned in the preparatory hearings who are ahead of the case of Nicolás Petro and Day Vásquez for the crimes of money laundering and illicit enrichment.

“Go, and what is happening? Which owes nothing fears nothing. I concentrated on mine, let the show continue ”wrote Rojas.

This was the image that Julio Rojas published on his social networks. PHOTO: TAKEN FROM INSTAGRAM.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, apparently the singer would be the person in charge of mobilizing part of the illegal money involved in the investigation with Petro and Vasquez.

“My cousin is going to Barranquilla tomorrow, I could tell him to take 50 more, and he is trustworthy, of course Day says, Julio César. She sends him her Instagram @Juliorojasdiazthe singer, the one on your birthday and sends him the artist’s Instagram profile”, explained the prosecutor, according to data revealed in a chat between Nicolás Petro and his ex-wife Day Vásquez.

Apparently, the money in question was used to finance the presidential campaign of Gustavo Petro, and would have been contributed by former drug trafficker Samuel Santander Lopesierra, known as the “Marlboro Man,” and Alfonso “El Turco” Hilsaca, investigated for ties to paramilitaries. .

