July Payment Updates: Who Qualifies for $1800 Checks from Social Security and SSI

Title: Social Security Announces $1800 Checks to be Sent to Eligible US Residents in July

Subtitle: Social Security beneficiaries to receive increased benefits in their monthly checks

Date: July 7, 2023

In a welcome announcement, the Social Security Administration (SSA) has confirmed that eligible residents of the United States will receive checks worth $1800 dollars during the month of July. The SSA also provided details on who will qualify for the payment and the dates on which the money will arrive.

The increase in benefits, set to take effect in 2023, is attributed to the rise in the cost of living adjustment (COLA) by 8.7%. As a result, eligible beneficiaries can expect an increase in their monthly checks. Furthermore, the July payment incorporating this increase is scheduled to arrive in the coming days.

According to the official data released by the Social Security Administration, each retiree will receive an average check worth $1800 dollars in July. However, under certain circumstances, this amount may be exceeded. Specifically, individuals with a higher retirement age and accumulated work credits may receive a higher sum.

Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 1st and 10th of any given month will receive their checks on July 12. The remaining recipients will receive their payments on Wednesday, July 19, and Wednesday, July 26. This includes individuals whose date of birth falls between the 21st and 31st of the month.

While Social Security beneficiaries eagerly await their payments, recipients of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will not receive any checks in July. The SSI payment for July was moved to the last day of the previous month. Normally, SSI payments are delivered on the first day of each month. Therefore, two payments were received in June, resulting in no payment for July.

Eligible individuals who have not yet received their SSI payment can submit a claim and follow the instructions provided. For those who believe they qualify for SSI benefits but have not applied, an appointment can be scheduled online through the Supplemental Security Income program.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that certain states provide additional increases in SSI payments. Over 30 states grant an average amount of $140 dollars to SSI recipients, offering extra support. The list of states that administer their own supplementary payments includes Alabama, Alaska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Connecticut, South Dakota, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Residents seeking more information on SSI payments, eligibility criteria, and application procedures can visit the provided link.

With the July payment distribution for Social Security underway, eligible recipients can look forward to this financial boost. As the SSA continues to support residents’ financial well-being, beneficiaries are encouraged to stay informed and take advantage of the services available.

WE RECOMMEND YOU:

– [Link] All the information about additional state payments for SSI recipients.

– [Link] Learn about SSI eligibility, payment details, and how to apply.

This article is ready to be published.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

