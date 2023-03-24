Sudani Net:

On Thursday, the Sudanese Justice and Equality Movement warned the framework forces and the military component of the consequences of forming a new government without the approval of all Sudanese parties, and directed harsh criticism to the head of the United Nations Transition Support Mission, UNITAMS, Volker Peretz.

And last Sunday, the spokesman for the political process, Khaled Omar Youssef, announced the agreement of the civil forces and the army and rapid support leaders on timelines, so that the signing of the final agreement will be on the first of next April, while the transitional constitution will be signed on the sixth of April and the formation of the government on the eleventh of the same month.

A spokesman for the Justice and Equality Movement, Hassan Ibrahim Fadl, said, “All options will be open once the new transitional government is formed, and we believe that if the political process proceeds in its current form, the country will enter a dark tunnel and open conflict.”

He pointed out that the essence of the “framework” is to disavow the Juba peace agreement after some of the signatories to the framework declared their intention explicitly to cancel it, adding, “and therefore we are facing real enemies.”

Fadl attributed the deterioration of the situation in the country to the forces of the framework agreement, which he described as exclusionary.

In the context, Fadl said in a press statement: that the dialogue in which all political, youth, feminist and societal forces participate, except for the National Conference, is the only way out of the political tension.

And he declared their rejection of what he described as misleading and false statements by the head of the UN Mission to Support the Transition in Sudan, “UNITAMS,” Volker Peretz, who said in his report to the UN Security Council that the leaders of the Sudanese Justice and Equality Movement and the Sudan Liberation Movement refuse to sign the framework agreement for their desire to obtain guarantees of their representation in the the government.

“This statement is completely false and a pure fabrication that Fokker woven from his imagination to mislead the world and the Sudanese people,” the spokesman said.

The spokesman stressed that the report lacks accuracy and credibility and does not reflect the reality of the current political process and is full of inaccuracies and fabrications, and accused him of impotence and impartiality in playing the role of facilitator of the transition process.

And he added, “These statements are completely unacceptable, and they represent a violation of the nature of the dispute over how to achieve a political transition, of which power-sharing was never a part.”

