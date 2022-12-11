Listen to the audio version of the article

Guarantee information “is an institution that needs to be reviewed: it has changed its name a thousand times, but from a guarantee instrument it has turned into an early media condemnation”.

Charles Nordio, adds another item to the agenda in his project of the revolution of justice in a guaranteeist sense. Interviewed by Il Messaggero, the Keeper of the Seals explains that this “can only be done with an organic revision of the code of criminal procedure”.

The register of suspects, he recalls, “should remain very secret and instead it has turned into an automatic source of delegitimization of a person who is not even accused”.

An aspiration, that of reviewing the model of the guarantee notice, which is on a par with the one announced battle over the abuse of pre-trial detention and leaked wiretaps.

He has already clarified that he does not want to eliminate a useful tool for investigating the most serious crimes, but must serve to seek evidence, not as evidence of a self. “They are useful and sometimes indispensable for crimes of serious social alarm”, she reiterates, but it is “uncivilized that we spend two hundred million a year on them while we struggle to find the money to pay for psychological support for prisoners at risk of suicide”.

And this is explained “because there are no more human resources to carry out the investigations well, and we rely on this almost automatic tool that in the end lets you find something”. The criticisms? Nordio says he expected them both from politics (because the reform he proposes “affects those ideological sanctuaries deemed intangible until now”), and from his former fellow magistrates. But they too, he retorts, “should have expected the things I said, because I’ve been writing them for 25 years”. There is a long way to go to complete the project.