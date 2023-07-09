Justly! Thursday, July 6, was the hottest day on record.

This Thursday was registered hottest day eversurpassing previous highs set on Monday and Tuesday as the global average temperature continues to rise, according to data from the US National Centers for Environmental Prediction.

The global average temperature reached 17.23 degrees Celsius (63.01 Fahrenheit) on Thursday, according to the government agency.

The record comes days after intense heat waves in the United States and Chinameanwhile, another killed more than 100 people in Mexico, while temperatures soar around the world.

On Thursday, the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service said that June was the hottest month on record, pulverizing the previous June 2019 record by a considerable margin.

“Such records are the predictable consequence of a short-term temperature increase caused by El Niño that adds to the trend of long-term global warming due to humanity’s greenhouse gas emissionsRobert Rohde, lead scientist at climate science nonprofit Berkeley Earth, said on Twitter.

The El Niño weather pattern emerged this year, bringing warm sea surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific Ocean.

After the previous daily high from August 2016 was broken for the first time on Monday, several scientists predicted more days with record temperatures this year.

“Expect many more hot days in the future”Saleemul Huq, director of the Bangladesh International Center for Climate Change and Development, said in a statement.

