Juve: Allegri, my choice is to stay 100% – Piedmont

(ANSA) – TURIN, MAY 21 – “I have a two-year contract and my choice is to remain 100%, but I decide for myself and not for the others”: this is how the Juventus coach, Massimiliano Allegri, talks about his future. “However, I’m not in the minds of others, I can only say my choice – he explains – and now let’s think about these 15 very important days: we have to do what we’ve been asked, finish in the top 4 and then in the Champions League, then yes will see”.



On the trust of the club “I feel it – says Allegri – if we don’t mess up in these last few matches we will only be behind Napoli net of everything, but maybe gross the ranking could have been better”. (HANDLE).

