“Kagame thinks he’s allowed everything because Macron has already given in to his whims several times”

“Kagame thinks he’s allowed everything because Macron has already given in to his whims several times”

After Marc Botenga, another MEP is raising his voice in the European Parliament. In a tweet that accompanies the video of his intervention against Rwandan aggression in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Thierry Mariani called for “strong” international pressure on Rwanda which is destabilizing the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

« Kagame thinks he can do anything because Macron has already given in to his whims several times. Without strong international pressure exerted on Rwanda, the destabilization of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo will continue! “wrote on March 3, 2023, MEP Thierry Mariani.

His tweet accompanied the video of his intervention in the European Parliament where he denounced the M23 which, according to him, is a “ armed wing of Rwanda “. Thierry Mariani thinks that without strong pressure, Kagame will continue to destabilize eastern DRC because Western leaders including Emmanuel Macron give in to his whims. ” It is therefore not surprising that the latter [Kagame] today feels everything is permitted. He proved it by continuing to arm a militia which terrorizes the Kivu region, the M23. “said Thierry Mariani.

And to add: Everyone is now convinced of Rwanda’s military interference in the affairs of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The European Union, France and other powers demanded that Mr. Kagame finally cease his hostile policy. Terror in front of the M23 group causes massive displacement of populations, 5 million Congolese have already left the area for 10 years. The M23, armed wing of Rwanda, is therefore participating in a new destabilization in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a country which does not need the additional difficulties »

In stay in the DRC since Friday, March 3, in the evening, Emmanuel Macron is under pressure from the Congolese who accuse him of playing the balancing act in the face of the aggression of the DRC by Rwanda. Congolese expect a firm condemnation from the French president and even sanctions against the Kigali regime for its repeated violation of the territorial integrity of the DRC.

Digital Congo via Matininfos

