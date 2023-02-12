Kaleidoscope

‘Financial NEETs’

The president of Asobancaria, Jonathan Malagonpointed out in the framework of the Treasury Congress that “Today in Colombia, 58% of adults are ‘financial ninis’. That is, about 6 out of 10 adults neither save nor invest, according to figures from Banca de Oportunidades. The goal is to reduce this figure to at least 29% within 10 years.”

A “horror” of a match

Against the party of former presidential candidate Rodolfo Hernández, the Anti-Corruption League, former senator Rodrigo Lara warned that “That political party is horror. They collect replacement votes on behalf of congressmen so that later the owner of the electoral family appropriates the replacement. Any falsehood committed to collect the replacement is embezzlement and procedural fraud.

99.6% coverage

The Senator of the Democratic Center, Maria Fernanda Cabalindicated that “Colombia today has the fourth best health system in Latin America, with less expense for the user and greater coverage, which reaches 99.6% according to data from the Ministry of Health. They want to put an end to this system, fueling hatred for a sector that resisted the covid pandemic like few other countries.

The former vice president Marta Lucia Ramirez added to what Cabal said: “The life and health of Colombians are sacred and cannot be put at risk due to phobias or personal revenge. Improve the health system and the EPS: yes. Finish them: no”.

Robledo style

Former presidential candidate Jorge Enrique Robledofollowing a style of trilling that he is popularizing, noted the following: “1st scene: #PetroCorcho: the EPS will end; 2nd scene: #PetroCorcho: the EPS will end; 3rd scene: PetroCorcho: the EPS will not end; Title of the work: Just as we say one thing, we do the opposite”.

1st scene. #PetroCorcho: EPS will run out.

2nd scene. #PetroCorcho: EPS will run out

3a escena. #PetroCorcho: THE EPS WILL NOT FINISH.

Title of the work:

Replica of Carrillo

The councilor from the Bogota left replied, Carlos Carrillo: “In response to Robledo: 1st scene: The MOIR: Let’s make the revolution; 2nd scene: The MOIR: Perhaps the conditions are not given, comrades; 3rd scene: El MOIR: President Fajardo, you can. With Claudia one, one; Title of the work: The political capital that the wind took away”.