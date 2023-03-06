Home News Kaleidoscope
News

Kaleidoscope

by admin
Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope

Jose Penuela

March 6, 2023 – 5:00 AM

I knew 30 days ago

The Senator of the Democratic Center, Carlos Meiselwarned that “I have never been a friend of convicting people without trial, but what Nicolás Petro’s ex-wife is saying is serious. And even more serious that she has confessed that President Petro knows since February 1 and we are in March! Hey, to March. 30 days ago I knew”.

triple A back

The mayor of Barranquilla, Jaime Pumarejoasked to remember “The road to the recovery of Triple A. After almost 15 years, the company once again belongs to the Barranquilleros and Atlanticenses so that personal interests and revenues are never above ours.”

370% per month

The Senator of the Democratic Pole, Wilson Ariaspointed out that “Those who celebrate the suspension of the presidential decree to control public service rates, do they know that the decree is so that power generators do not continue with the increase in the cost of energy of up to 370% per month and that it ends paying the people?

defenseless and unarmed

See also  Caleños marched against reforms

the senator Angelica Lozanoof the Green Alliance, regretted that “The young police officer Ricardo Monroy Prieto was viciously murdered defenseless, unarmed, kidnapped. Our respect and condolences to his family. In the Rule of Law, the monopoly of weapons rests exclusively with the State. Non-delegable constitutional function that cannot be mocked”.

Impunity

The former councilor and analyst Juan Carlos Florez held that “The illegal receipt of shady money by Mr. Nicolás Petro during the presidential campaign, which his ex-wife denounces, shows that the political caste has not changed at all since the sinister Eight Thousand process. Fernando Botero had that same modus operandi”.

From Duke to Petro

The senator of the Historical Pact, Piedad Cordobaremembered that “Dozens of audios appeared to Duque that verified the financing of his campaign by ‘his brother’ Ñeñe Hernández and he played crazy for years. A situation arises for Petro with his son and he sends him to the Prosecutor’s Office. Do you notice the differences? Peter is honest.”

You may also like

Landscape constraint and absolute non-buildability

They warn about the true intentions of the...

“Mello Castro should have reviewed the POT in...

millions of houses risk ending up at auction...

Landy Torres and Santi Peña predict overwhelming victory...

Authorities try to control illegal mining in Farallones...

Hong Kong and Macao representatives discuss the government...

In Reggio Emilia the international conference “Right to...

200 THOUSAND KILOS LESS 50 THOUSAND KILOS =...

Ministry of Health yes, Cosmitet still in debt

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy