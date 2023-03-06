Kaleidoscope

Jose Penuela



March 6, 2023 – 5:00 AM

I knew 30 days ago

The Senator of the Democratic Center, Carlos Meiselwarned that “I have never been a friend of convicting people without trial, but what Nicolás Petro’s ex-wife is saying is serious. And even more serious that she has confessed that President Petro knows since February 1 and we are in March! Hey, to March. 30 days ago I knew”.

I have never been a friend of convicting people without trial, but what Nicolas Petro’s ex-wife is saying is serious.

And even more serious that he has confessed that President Petro knows since February 1 and we are in March!

Hey March

30 days ago I knew.@CeDemocratico — Carlos Meisel (@carlosmeiselv) March 2, 2023

triple A back

The mayor of Barranquilla, Jaime Pumarejoasked to remember “The road to the recovery of Triple A. After almost 15 years, the company once again belongs to the Barranquilleros and Atlanticenses so that personal interests and revenues are never above ours.”

Let’s remember the road to the recovery of Triple A. After almost 15 years, the company once again belongs to the Barranquilleros and Atlanticenses so that personal interests and revenues are never above ours. pic.twitter.com/TRiwiXlyKb — Jaime Pumarejo (@jaimepumarejo) March 1, 2023

370% per month

The Senator of the Democratic Pole, Wilson Ariaspointed out that “Those who celebrate the suspension of the presidential decree to control public service rates, do they know that the decree is so that power generators do not continue with the increase in the cost of energy of up to 370% per month and that it ends paying the people?

Those who celebrate the suspension of the presidential decree to control public service rates, do they know that the decree is so that power generators do not continue with the increase in the cost of energy of up to 370% per month and that they end up paying the village? — Wilson Arias (@wilsonariasc) March 3, 2023

defenseless and unarmed

the senator Angelica Lozanoof the Green Alliance, regretted that “The young police officer Ricardo Monroy Prieto was viciously murdered defenseless, unarmed, kidnapped. Our respect and condolences to his family. In the Rule of Law, the monopoly of weapons rests exclusively with the State. Non-delegable constitutional function that cannot be mocked”.

The young police officer Ricardo Monroy Prieto was viciously murdered defenseless, unarmed, kidnapped. Our respect and condolences to his family. Under the rule of law, the monopoly of weapons rests exclusively with the state. Non-delegable constitutional function that cannot be mocked pic.twitter.com/qd7vCwX8bU — Angelica Lozano Correa (@AngelicaLozanoC) March 3, 2023

Impunity

The former councilor and analyst Juan Carlos Florez held that “The illegal receipt of shady money by Mr. Nicolás Petro during the presidential campaign, which his ex-wife denounces, shows that the political caste has not changed at all since the sinister Eight Thousand process. Fernando Botero had that same modus operandi”.

The illegal receipt of shady money by Mr. Nicolás Petro during the presidential campaign, which his ex-wife denounces, shows that the political caste has not changed at all since the sinister Eight Thousand trial. Fernando Botero had that same modus operandi. — Juan Carlos Flórez (@Juan_Florez) March 3, 2023

From Duke to Petro

The senator of the Historical Pact, Piedad Cordobaremembered that “Dozens of audios appeared to Duque that verified the financing of his campaign by ‘his brother’ Ñeñe Hernández and he played crazy for years. A situation arises for Petro with his son and he sends him to the Prosecutor’s Office. Do you notice the differences? Peter is honest.”