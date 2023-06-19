Home » Kaleidoscope
Kaleidoscope José Peñuela June 19, 2023

Intervene magazine?

In a highly controversial opinion, the senator of the Historical Pact, Isabel Cristina Zuletawarned that the “Semana magazine must be intervened by the Prosecutor’s Office so that they find the evidence that leads them to make this dastardly statement. Does this magazine hire false witnesses? Whose example follows? Prosecutor Barbosa is his obligation to act before the crime that this magazine commits”.

harsh aftershock

To this, the former Minister of Health, Fernando Ruizwho stated: “In other words, there is a true journalism and a ‘false’ one. That the House of Nariño is above journalism? What State bodies such as the Prosecutor’s Office should be used to ‘intervene’ those who make us uncomfortable? In other words, we officials define objectivity? So that’s the ‘change’?”

Freedom of the press

On the same subject, the senator for Cambio Radical, david lunawarned: “Very serious. While the Foundation for the Freedom of the Press warns about the increase in threats to journalists, Senator Zuleta of the Historical Pact proposes to ‘intervene’ the media. Freedom of the press is in serious danger and the President has a great responsibility in that regard. My support with journalists and the media, their work is fundamental in a democracy”.

March of the Majority

The Senator of the Democratic Center, Dove Valenciaindicated that “This June 20 is going to be the March of the Majority. We Colombians are going to tell the Petro government to govern without scandals, without corruption, without destroying. Join us in this march where love and respect for Colombia will prevail.

Incredible

See also  A year after re-election: Macron no longer hits the mark

Referring to a controversial sentence by President Petro, the former Defense Minister, Gabriel Silva Lujantrino: “Who would believe it! There are those who say that the Holocaust is a lie, that Mao’s famine was a leap forward; that the millions of peasants murdered by Stalin was an agrarian reform and that the fall of the Berlin Wall was a tragedy for humanity”.

