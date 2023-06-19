Chen Hong Food Exhibition promotes fruit tree Xiaoxun and Yizhi pig refreshing without burden

Before the Taipei International Food Show, it will be exhibited in Nangang Exhibition Hall 1 from June 14th to 17th. Taiwan’s “Asian Cuisine King” Chen Hong was invited by the organizer to demonstrate creative cuisine in person on the main stage of the 4th floor of the conference on the 16th.

Chen Hong won the “World‘s Top Food Award” in Malaysia in 2021 and 2022. He is the first person in Taiwan and can be said to be the light of Taiwan. He is currently teaching as the executive director of cooking and creative arts at Mingxin University of Science and Technology, injecting new thinking into the traditional service industry , to cultivate a new generation of innovative talents for the catering industry. Chen Hong demonstrated three dishes on the spot that day, namely Ice Pong called spicy crayfish, Xia Yan’s long and thin sprouts, and burning fire bird. The demonstration ingredients are all carefully selected from domestic ingredients, and combined with culinary skills to complete three creative dishes that match the season, health preservation, and weight loss. It is suitable for the whole family to eat in spring and summer without burden. It is absolutely safe and healthy to eat. The same popular tasting point ~ “Large Thin Slice ㄧ Skewer Heart” kebabs from “Guo Mu Xiao Kaoru”, the taste is excellent and the on-site tasting is in short supply. The atmosphere at the event was lively. Many mother fans lined up to take pictures with Chen Hong.

The gourmet king Chen Hong promoted the Guomu Xiaoxun brand and Yizhi pig products at the food exhibition.Fruit Tree Xiaoxun/Provided

Chen Hong said that the ingredients for this demonstration teaching are carefully selected from the domestic ingredients of the exhibitors “Guomu Xiaoxun”, “Yizhizhu” and Shengyang Aquatic Leisure Farm. “Guomu Xiaoxun” is famous for its unique cold smoking technology, no food additives, only simple seasoning, the product flavor has been recognized by the “Michelin in the Food Industry” The International Taste Institute (iTQi), and the MONDE SELECTION International Food Award in the “Oscar in the Food Industry”. It is not easy for simple seasoned meat processing products to win awards in European countries, let alone being awarded the “No Additive Food Certification” AATASTE AWARDS. It is the first meat processing brand in Taiwan to obtain the certification of the three major international food awards. The Taiwanese pork used in “Guomu Xiaoxun” comes from “Yizhi Pig” which is also exhibitor Da Deli Foods. A variety of products of Da Deli Foods have obtained CAS certification, and the production process has obtained HACCP and ISO22000 international certification. Its own brand “Yizhi Pig” focuses on the concept of “the simplest, most caring, and good quality” pork. As long as the meat is delicious, it is best to give the public the best and simple pork, which is widely loved by the public. Chen Hong said that choosing such high-quality products co-produced by upstream and downstream companies makes cooking more at ease. There are hundreds of companies in this food exhibition, and he specially selects manufacturers with checkpoints, so there is relatively no food safety problem.

Zhang Nianyu, the founder of “Guomu Xiaoxun”, said in an interview that one of the reasons for starting his own business and innovating product manufacturing processes was that he hoped that consumers would not have to choose between “healthy and delicious”, and good manufacturing technology must also be used. Only good ingredients can complement each other, so we have cooperated with “Da Deli” for many years, and we have no worries. In addition, the first sliced ​​small package is convenient for cooking at home. When the meal is finished, it avoids the waste of ingredients and repeated heating problems, and enhances the relationship and emotions between family members or friends through the temperature of the table. Lin Xinyu, the manager of “Yi Zhi Pig”, said that “Da De Li” has high-efficiency production technology from Japan. In order to provide customers and consumers with safer and more delicious pork, all stages of pig feeding, slaughtering, and cutting are carefully processed. Do the most prudent checks and provide consumers with the most caring and caring pork.

The gourmet king, Chen Hong, promoted the Guomu Xiaoxun brand and Yizhi pig products. Recently, he was invited by the food exhibition to make creative dishes for the manufacturers, which were well received.Fruit Tree Xiaoxun/Provided

After the Dragon Boat Festival is the Mid-Autumn Festival for family barbecues. Chen Hong said that cooking creativity should be connected with “traditional festival culture”. I have always used “right ingredients instead of expensive ingredients” for cooking. The ingredients should be original or simply seasoned Processed and traceable meat, so Chen Hong specially recommends the most safe and unburdened barbecue ingredients for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which is to use the products of “Guomu Xiaoxun” and “Yinosuke Pig”, replace the barbecue sauce with his own seasoning, and even ” “Guomu Xiaoxun” cold-smoked pork belly slices and “Yizhi pig” are simply seasoned, so the quality of the pork is good, so that the pork is delicious without seasoning. This way of barbecue is easy to prepare ingredients and reduce the burden. There is no need to choose between healthy and delicious, and mothers don’t have to sweat too much. They can sit down and share delicious food with their families and spend a beautiful Mid-Autumn Festival. This is what I advocate to spread “care and love” through sharing food, to heal and enrich everyone’s life.

In recent years, Chen Hong has paid attention to public welfare issues and actively invested in social public welfare. It is his mission at this stage to find the wisdom of “replacing the kitchen with the pharmacy”. He encourages everyone to be willing to change, to take the first step, and to pay attention to the value of every meal. Diet, you can regain a healthy body, and then you will be able to accomplish more things. “The choice of ingredients should not only depend on whether the CP value is high or not, but to choose the right thing. What you eat into your body is “nutrients” rather than harmful substances. Being invited to participate in the “Taipei International Food Show” this time is to contribute to the internationalization of Taiwan’s food and agriculture education promotion in Taiwan.

Chen Hong, who is very particular about ingredients, has worked in a full range of media work experience along the way. I deeply understand the importance of keeping pace with the times. What modern people lack most is hopeless optimism and a good sense of self but lack of introspection I once read John Berg said in a book that “in the rural era, the way to record history is to rely on word of mouth, but in the process, you will add your own position and opinion, so when you pass on a fact It also defines itself to some extent. 』

I would like to thank everyone for their support to “Ah Hong Serving Food” over the years. In the self-media era, brand marketing not only uses live broadcast channels to place orders directly and quickly accumulate traffic, but also needs an international stage to make products selected and the best brand image. At the end of a full-day itinerary, I would like to thank my mother for accompanying me to take the Ziqiang from Taichung Shalu Railway Station early in the morning and start a whole day at the “Taipei International Food Show” to contribute to the internationalization of Taiwan’s food and agriculture education promotion in Taiwan.

Food King Chen Hong currently holds a teaching position and is the CEO of Mingxin University of Science and Technology. He is currently teaching the brand charm of Mingxin University of Science and Technology. There are many students from Vietnam, Thailand, Japan, and Mongolia. It can be said that he brought food culture to Around the world, Zhang Nianyu, the founder of another manufacturer, Qiaoyuan Handmade Food Co., Ltd. (Guomu Xiaoxun), said, thank you Mr. Chen Hong for coming to give us advice. Our brand of chicken breast and Yizhi pig are very suitable for cold salad in summer. Not only nutritious but also free of burden.

The brand concept of Guomu Xiaoxun is to hope that consumers don’t have to choose between “health” and “delicious”. It is suggested that everyone “use the kitchen instead of the pharmacy” and pay attention to every meal, so that you can regain your healthy body. At the same time, practice “whole food and cherish food” and do your part for the earth.

