Karim Benzema makes you sit up and take notice: “Reality is not the Internet”

InterviewWill Karim Benzema stay at Real Madrid? At an award ceremony, he made people sit up and take notice with a statement that the internet, where the headlines about a possible transfer to Saudi Arabia are tumbling, is not the reality.

Karim Benzema: “Why should I talk about the future?”

MADRID. Karim Benzema was honored with a legends award by the sports newspaper MARCA on Thursday evening – and was also asked the burning question of whether he would stay with Real Madrid or leave for Saudi Arabia after 14 years.

“Will I stay at Real Madrid? At the moment I’m here, enjoying every day, training well and there’s a game on Saturday (It’s on Sunday; ed.)“, said the Frenchman at a question and answer session with children. Then he caught his attention: “Why should I talk about the future when I’m in Madrid? The internet talks. And the reality is not the internet.” A statement for which he received applause in the hall of the Real Casino de Madrid.

Talk about the future? Reality is not the internet…”#BenzemaMARCALeyenda pic.twitter.com/5PucyXFfkv — MARCA (@marca) June 1, 2023

Is that enough as a denial? Since Monday, headlines have been piling up online regarding a possible transfer to the Al-Ittihad Club. This should offer the 35-year-old captain of the white ballet a whopping 200 million euros as a net salary for two seasons. In the last few days it had been said that Benzema would seriously consider leaving this lucrative offer, even strongly inclined to do so.

to understand words as whereabouts?

Real should push for a quick decision – or have pushed. On the one hand, so that the star attacker can take on Athletic Club at the end of the season at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday (6:30 p.m., im REAL TOTAL-Live ticker and at DAZN) could still say goodbye to the fans in a befitting manner. On the other hand, of course, in order to have clarity as quickly as possible with regard to the search for a potent successor, not to lose any time. Are his words now to be understood as a turn in the cause and whereabouts? That remains to be seen…

