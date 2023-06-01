after the eliminations of Diane Parry and Océane Dodin, a female tableau deprived of French

Océane Dodin could not do anything during her second round at Roland-Garros against Ons Jabeur, Thursday June 1. EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP

“Come on Diane, you’re the last Frenchwoman!” » From the stands of the Simonne-Mathieu court, a spectator clumsily tries to encourage Diane Parry. The 79ᵉ world player is then manhandled by the young Russian Mirra Andreeva (143ᵉ world). It is 3:03 p.m., Thursday 1is June and the Parisian is actually one of the last two representatives of the tricolor contingent in the women’s singles table. But the message has a premonitory air.

A few minutes later, the Frenchwoman was eliminated by the 16-year-old teenager, from qualifying, (6-1, 6-2). In an atmosphere similar to that of the Parc des Princes – the public can not resist traditional puns “Come on Parry! » et “Here is Parry!” »a reference to the slogans of Paris Saint-Germain supporters –, the opposition of style between the changes of rhythm and the touch of the first, and the ardor and the power of the second, came to an end.

There was therefore only one Frenchwoman left, Océane Dodin – forgotten by the said spectator – in the third match of the Philippe-Chatrier court. But the Northerner had a lot to do against Ons Jabeur (7ᵉ) and finalist at Wimbledon last year. If hopes were slim, the public was determined to push behind “his” last chance.

Encouraged by many “Go Ocean! », the tall (1.83 m) brunette was trying to overtake the Tunisian. But it was in vain, faced with the range of blows from his mobile opponent. Despite a better second set, where, broken at the start, she managed to pick up again before losing her serve again at the worst time – at 4-3, giving Jabeur the opportunity to serve for the match. Dodin could not do anything, final score: 6-2, 6-3. And if ” Come on ! » celebrations rang out at the end of the game, they came from supporters waving a Tunisian flag.

No French in the second week for the third year

There are no more French women competing in the tournament before the start of the third round. This was already the case during the 2021 edition. Last year, three of the thirteen entered had, on the other hand, passed this stage of the competition: Alizé Cornet, Léolia Jeanjean and Diane Parry.

This time, they were ten on the starting line – with a fratricidal duel between Océane Dodin and Selena Janicijevic in the first round – but only Caroline Garcia, 5ᵉ in the WTA rankings, was seeded. Although in difficulty this season, it is probably from her that the biggest disappointment comes. “She is perfectly capable of reviving here at Roland-Garros, especially with the support of the public, and of going very, very far”predicted the former winner of Wimbledon, Marion Bartoli, consultant for Prime Video.

Nothing came of it: the French number one first came out on the wire in the first round against Wang Xiyu (64ᵉ), in three sets (7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-4 ), before giving in against Anna Blinkova (56ᵉ), like four years ago (4-6, 6-3, 7-5).

The other main hope of the tricolor camp, the experienced Alizé Cornet (62ᵉ), who was playing her 65ᵉ Grand Slam in a row, was eliminated from the start against the Italian Camila Giorgi (37ᵉ) in two sets. If the Niçoise does not completely close the door to a 20ᵉ Roland-Garros next year, she is not certain either to drive back the Parisian ocher carpet.

As for the only survivor of the qualifications, Fiona Ferro (465ᵉ) – back after complicated months during which she filed a complaint against her former coach for “rape” and “sexual assault” -, she saw her career stopped short of entry by Swede Rebecca Peterson (82ᵉ) (6-0, 6-2).

For the third year in a row, there will therefore be no French in the second week. ” That’s a shame “, acknowledged Océane Dodin at a press conference. Should we be worried though? Not according to the person concerned: “That’s a big word. Yes, there is not much. But we don’t know what can happen, sometimes there are girls who come out of nowhere and who will do great results, others who also progress, so maybe it will come. »