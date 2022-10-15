MONTALTO DORA

The first was good for the Montalto Dora basketball team that on Wednesday evening, in anticipation of the first match day (group C, Serie D), played at home, overcame Cus Piemonte Orientale 64-54.

The hosts trained by coach Luigi Macario Ban immediately start well, thanks to a grim and careful defense, as well as a high intensity of play. Immediately put the guests in difficulty with a partial 9-2 that forces coach Ponta to a quick time out. The game of the Montaltese in the attack phase is often frenetic and not very incisive, with the longs playing too far out without waiting for the ball under the basket. However, the first quarter ended with the home side ahead. The music does not change in the second quarter with the Cus Piemonte Orientale which tries, and partially succeeds, to reconnect thanks to some inventions of some young hopefuls of the group of university students of Vercelli. Third quarter with Montalto immediately on the shields that first goes to +11 and then suffers the return of the guests who even close the lead 50-53. In the last quarter there is practically no history, Montalto changes pace, leaving almost nothing to Cus who repeatedly suffers the offensives of coach Macario Ban’s boys without being able to reply, if not with impromptu and harmless shots from outside: in 10 ‘ guests only score a free throw. The 14-1 set decides the match: «We are a good group – commented the sporting director Beppe Perenchio at the end of the game – cohesive and determined to do well, with some important changes more than last season. In this game, in some moments we complicated our lives. The first of the championship is always unknown, contracts are played. We managed to race well only in part but what we have seen satisfies us above all from the point of view of the estate ».

Montalto next engagement Sunday 23 October, away to Grugliasco. –