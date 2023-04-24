Napoli-Salernitana and Inter-Lazio at the same time? Request from the Municipality for the Scudetto: the League says no | A league

The arithmetic victory of the Scudetto for Napoli is very close. An official announcement that could arrive as early as next weekend, six days beforehand, when Luciano Spalletti’s team will take the field at Maradona to face Salernitana and Lazio (second in the standings) will be at San Siro against Inter. The desire to play Napoli-Salernitana and Inter-Lazio at the same time emerges from Naples, so in the event of a victory for the Azzurri and the Biancocelesti not succeeding, the conquest of the tricolor will be immediate.

THE REQUEST – He moved in first person Nino Simeone, councilor in the Municipality of Naples. In the subject the request of the postponement of Naples-Salernitana (currently scheduled for 29 April at 3 pm) to Sunday 30 April at 12:30. Request forwarded to the Prefect of Naples, Claudio Palomba, to the Quaestor of Naples, Alessandro Giuliano, to the Mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi, to the Councilor for Legality, Antonio De Iesu and to the Councilor for Infrastructures, Mobility and Civil Protection, Edoardo Cosenza.

THE DOCUMENT – Object: Postponement of the Napoli – Salernitana football match to Sunday 30 April at 12:30 in consideration of the now probable and imminent victory of the Scudetto by the Neapolitan team and in order to protect public order and safety and to prevent any unfortunate episodes due to the chaos that could be generated during the two days scheduled for the football matches of the 32nd day of Serie A, we ask evaluate the opportunity to discuss safety at the table, with the participation also of the FIGC, to consider the postponement of the Napoli vs Salernitana championship match, scheduled for Saturday 29 April 2023 at 15:00 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, to Sunday 30 April 2023 at 12:30, in conjunction with the match of Inter-Lazio football. To this end, those in charge of the address are asked to provide for the extension of the service hours of Line 1 of the Metro, so as to allow the hundreds of thousands of fans expected to move easily with public transport in the city, thus avoiding way, road traffic congestion. Awaiting feedback and always with a view to collaboration, best regards.

THE LEGACY SAYS NO – At the moment though Lega Serie A says no, abruptly and categorically, to the possibility of moving Naples-Salernitana by one day, from Saturday at 3pm to Sunday at 12.30 (to play simultaneously with Inter-Lazio), Napoli-Salernitana: at this moment it is not envisaged that the calendar of advances and postponements of the next two rounds may change to allow for the eventual championship celebration of the Azzurri supporters at Maradona.