Karlsruhe must protect truth in the Bundestag

The deputy chairwoman of the AfD parliamentary group, Beatrix von Storch, has initiated organ dispute proceedings at the Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe against two calls for order issued against her. Beatrix von Storch says:

»It cannot be the case in a democratic constitutional state that the statement of facts in a debate in the plenary session of the German Bundestag is sanctioned by the chair of the meeting. I had described MP Markus Ganserer as a man, which he is undisputed in both the legal and biological sense. If naming the truth is difficult for an SED heiress to accept, this can still be explained by her personal history. For the Bundestag, however, it is simply unthinkable that telling the truth is punishable by law and that there is therefore a de facto obligation to lie. Silencing critical MPs is reminiscent of the unfortunate times of the Eastern Bloc. Therefore: resist the beginnings. For this reason, I am suing the Federal Constitutional Court against the Bundestag Presidium, represented by its Vice President Petra Pau, and against the regulatory measures it has taken against me. These must not and cannot last. In a functioning democratic constitutional state, free speech in parliament, especially telling the truth, is not penalized.

1. On November 16, 2023, the German Bundestag rejected my two objections to two calls for order. As an AfD member of the Bundestag, I objected to two calls for order issued by Bundestag Vice President Petra Pau (Die Linke) in the 136th plenary session (11/15/23). I received the call to order during the plenary debate on TOP 5 ‘Self-determination with regard to gender entry’ after I described MP Markus Ganserer as a man.

2. After the debate about the self-determination law ended, I commented on the calls for order on social networks under X (formerly Twitter). For this, the Bundestag Vice President Petra Pau, who presided over the meeting, imposed a fine of 1,000 euros on me.

3. My Bundestag colleague, lawyer Dr. Christian Wirth, as authorized representative.

4. The AfD parliamentary group supports my lawsuit.

5. The Federal Constitutional Court has assigned the file number 2 BVE 16/23.«

Share this: Facebook

X

