Barcelona struggles to win against bottom team

5
Two goals from Sergi Roberto in the second half saved FC Barcelona a 3-2 (1-1) victory over bottom team Almeria in the Spanish football championship on Wednesday, ending a series of three competitive games without complete success.
Reuters/Albert Gea
Sergi Roberto scored both to make it 2-1 (60th) and late to make it 3-2 (83rd). Barca reduced the gap to leader Real Madrid in third place to six points, at least by Thursday.
More see sport.ORF.at/fussball
See also Starting from the difficulty and being strict, the national table tennis team holds the Olympic warm-up match_General Administration of Sports