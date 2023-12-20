Home » Barcelona struggles to win against bottom team
Sports

by admin
Two goals from Sergi Roberto in the second half saved FC Barcelona a 3-2 (1-1) victory over bottom team Almeria in the Spanish football championship on Wednesday, ending a series of three competitive games without complete success.

Reuters/Albert Gea

Sergi Roberto scored both to make it 2-1 (60th) and late to make it 3-2 (83rd). Barca reduced the gap to leader Real Madrid in third place to six points, at least by Thursday.

