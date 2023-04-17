Home » Karol G dazzled with her new look
News

Karol G dazzled with her new look

by admin
Karol G dazzled with her new look

Karol G has become one of the most listened to Colombian artists globally. The woman from Antioquia has been invited to important stages around the world, as happened a year ago with the Coachella Festival, where she appeared in beautiful costumes that included the colors of the “tricolor” flag.

The famous artist recently shared a photo gallery in which she showed what had been the color she had chosen to renew her look, the same one with which she appeared on the night of this Saturday, April 15, in the renowned American show Saturday Night Live, to which the paisa put her Latin touch, dazzling with her beauty.

The color that the artist decided to apply to her hair as a gradient was a pastel pink that highlights the beauty of the ‘Bichota’.

Also read: Érika Zapata confesses that they have tried to rob her 10 times in the last month

Also: Liss Pereira confesses the traumas of going through MasterChef

Immediately, many users of social networks reacted to the publication, leaving some compliments to Karol G who participated in a comedy sketch with the renowned actress Ana de Armas where she is in a classroom teaching Spanish to her students:

“Beautiful”, “I love you very much, always beautiful”, “how beautiful”, “I love that color”, “it looks beautiful on you, “It couldn’t be more beautiful, I loved this look”, “I love it”, “Pretty and great”, were some of the messages for the famous.

See also  Chaohu City Dispatcher Market Supervision Institute of Anhui Province strengthens market inspection: protects Winter Olympics intellectual property rights and cracks down on infringement and illegal acts-China Quality News Network

You may also like

Is there a happy situation?? – Naibaat

Pick and plate in Medellin Monday April 17,...

Burkina Faso. Jihadist attack: 40 soldiers killed

Andre Rubello won the Monte Carlo Masters title

Daqiao Town Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Team Uses...

Middle Franconia | “crazy nights”

Lab-grown meat could be sold in the US...

The Animal Protection and Welfare Center will be...

On the way to a record high: Gold...

Another defensive gem! Ronald Acuña Jr. shines again...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy