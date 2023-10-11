Home » Karol G reveals the reasons why she did not include Ecuador in her tour
Karol G reveals the reasons why she did not include Ecuador in her tour

by admin
Karol G reveals the reasons why she did not include Ecuador in her tour

Karol G reveals the reasons why did not include Ecuador on her Mañana Sera Bonito tour, which begins with a concert in the artist’s hometown.

La Bichota released the dates of his new musical tour several weeks ago, but recently published the countries he will visit.

To the surprise of many of her Ecuadorian fans, the Colombian did not include Ecuador on your list.

After knowing this information, there were some versions about Bichota’s decision, since his followers in Ecuador they wanted to know why Karol G excluded Ecuador.

However, recently in an audio broadcast in her Telegram group, La Bichota explained the reasons for her decision.

In the audio, Karol G reveals the reasons why he did not include Ecuador in his tour, but this did not leave his Ecuadorian followers happy at all.

“I know you have many questions about the Latin American tour. There are countries that we could not include because we could not manage to bring the infrastructure we need. Our stage is a little complicated to set up, and there were places where “We didn’t have the tour infrastructure,” he explained.

The Bichotaindicated “it seemed unfair to me that some people lived the experience in half (…) It also saddens me not to go to many countries that I love and that I know the people have a very special affection for.”

