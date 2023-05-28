Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu: I will continue the fight – Political News

Nation Alliance Presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu made statements. Kılıçdaroğlu’s Headlines from his speech are as follows:

I couldn’t be a mute devil by keeping silent against persecution and an unjust and unlawful order, I didn’t. Our tradesman is in debt My heart couldn’t agree to him being in it, he didn’t come. I have a request from you, for yourself, for our children, for your parents, continue to continue the democratic struggle. All the possibilities of the state were laid under one man’s feet. I would like to thank the Nation Alliance and all my citizens who have struggled without succumbing to this climate of fear. In this election, the will of the people to change the authoritarian regime emerged. CHP is fighting on all fronts. We will continue to be the pioneer of this struggle. The main reason for my sadness is the troubles that await the country. vote for me from now on 25 million citizens I want to see standing. Our walk continues. we are here

