Everton remains in the Premier; Leicester and Leeds relegated

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Everton again escaped relegation on the final day of the Premier League to extend their 69-year tenure in English top flight soccer. Leicester and Leeds lost the category.

Abdoulaye Doucouré scored the goal in the 57th minute that gave them a 1-0 home victory against Bournemouth on Sunday, a result that earned them two points ahead of Leicester, whose 2-1 West Ham triumph was in vain.

Leicester goes to the second division seven years after being crowned champion of the Premier, in one of the biggest upsets in football history.

Leeds lost 4-1 to Tottenham and was also relegated after three years in the first division.

Everton, fixed in the division of honor since 1954, survived on the last day of the season in 1994 and 1998.

With everything decided at the top of the table, relegation brought the most drama this Sunday. Manchester City had secured the title beforehand and the four places for the next Champions League had also been defined.

Manchester United displaced Newcastle to finish third after beating Fulham 2-1. Goals from Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes turned the score around after Kenny Tete put Fulham ahead at Old Trafford. Newcastle drew 1-1 with Chelsea.

Aston Villa sealed seventh place — and a ticket to the Europa Conference League — after beating Brighton 2-1. Under the guidance of Spanish coach Unai Emery, Villa ended their 13-year European exile. The Birmingham club was reeling from relegation when Emery took the reins in October, replacing Steven Gerrard.

The most exciting game of the last date was the 4-4 draw between bottom club Southampton and Liverpool.

Also on Sunday, champions City closed with a 1-0 defeat at Brentford; the second Arsenal thrashed Wolverhampton 5-0; and Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest drew 1-1.

