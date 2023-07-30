Kenya Agrees to Deploy 1,000 Police Officers to Help Restore Normality in Haiti Amidst Extreme Violence

Kenya to Deploy 1,000 Police Officers to Help Restore Normality in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI – In response to the escalating violence in Haiti, Kenya has agreed to deploy 1,000 police officers to assist in restoring stability in the country. The decision was announced by Kenyan Foreign Minister Alfred Mutua on Saturday, following a request from the Group of Nations Friends of Haiti.

“At the request of the Group of Nations Friends of Haiti, Kenya agreed to positively consider the possibility of leading a Multinational Force in Haiti,” Mutua stated in a Twitter post. “Kenya’s commitment is to deploy a contingent of 1,000 police officers to help train and assist the Haitian Police to restore normalcy in the country and protect strategic facilities,” he added.

According to Mutua, this move is not only an effort to help Haiti but also a display of solidarity with people of African descent worldwide. It aligns with the diaspora policy of the African Union and Kenya’s pan-African commitment.

However, the deployment of Kenyan police officers is contingent upon obtaining a mandate from the United Nations Security Council and completing the necessary constitutional processes in Kenya. An evaluation mission by a special team from the Kenyan Police is scheduled to take place in the coming weeks to assess the situation on the ground.

Haiti is currently facing an unprecedented level of violence, with armed gangs controlling much of the capital, Port-au-Prince, and its surrounding areas. The violence has led to mass displacement, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes.

The situation in Haiti has deteriorated on multiple fronts, ranging from massacres and kidnappings to rapes and the burning of houses. Additionally, the country is grappling with high levels of poverty, with approximately 50% of the population experiencing food insecurity and over half of its 11 million inhabitants living in poverty.

The overwhelmed Haitian security forces, backed by a plea from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, have called for international intervention to support the police.

The United Nations Security Council has requested Guterres to present various options, including a UN-led mission, to address the crisis. Several countries have expressed their support for a peacekeeping force.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also engaged in a phone call with Kenyan President William Ruto, acknowledging Kenya’s reputation as a democratic anchor in East Africa and its previous involvement in peacekeeping operations in the region, such as in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Somalia.

Dominican President Luis Abinader, whose country shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti, applauded Kenya’s decision to lead a Multinational Force in Haiti and pledged continued advocacy for more support.

With the situation in Haiti worsening and international support being sought, Kenya’s commitment to deploying 1,000 police officers is seen as a significant step towards ending the violence and restoring stability in the country.

