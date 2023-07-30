Implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (ZLECAf) – Capsud.net

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso, July 26, 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/-UEMOA is strengthening the competitiveness of member states and the community private sector.

The regional strategy validation workshop was opened on July 25, 2023 in Ouagadougou. The meeting is organized by the UEMOA Commission and the Regional Consular Chamber (CCR-UEMOA), with the support of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

The opening ceremony was chaired by the Chief of Staff of the Burkinabè Minister in charge of Trade, Constant Franck TAPSOBA, in the presence of the President of the CCR, Daouda COULIBALY, the Commissioner in charge of the Regional Market and Cooperation Department, Filiga Michel SAWADOGO as well as the UNDP Resident Representative ad interim, Isabelle TSCHAN.

In his speech, the representative of the Minister in charge of Trade of Burkina Faso, indicated that ” the WAEMU strategy lies in the fact that it is called upon to emphasize practical actions which make it possible both to strengthen the competitiveness of the economies and to mitigate the major concerns of the Member States and the private sector of the Union ».

For President Daouda COULIBALY, the CCR-UEMOA places great hope in the work, because it is a question of ensuring that ” this strategy contains most of the necessary ingredients to stimulate the competitiveness of the Community private sector and improve its trade with the rest of the continent ».

Commissioner Filiga Michel SAWADOGO expressed the gratitude of the UEMOA Commission to the Representatives of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), the African Development Bank (ADB), the ZLECAf Secretariat and the International Trade Center (ITC)” for their technical assistance and expert advice throughout the strategy development process ».

He reassured that “the current strategy” aims to objective of tackling specific problems and above all it aims much more to address the concerns of the private sector within a regional framework. »

The regional workshop brings together nearly a hundred participants from public and private structures and institutions, representatives of Member States, the community private sector and technical and financial partners. During the work, they will fine-tune the regional strategy, so that it allows companies in the Union to take the best advantage while capitalizing on the opportunities of the implementation of the ZLECAf.

As a reminder, the African Continental Free Trade Area entered into force on January 1, 2021. It should create a new commercial dynamic for the 54 Member States of the African Union and offer African companies and industries great opportunities to become more productive and competitive.

