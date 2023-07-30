Equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude tremor Taylor Swift fans trigger ‘Swift Quake’



07/29/2023, 2:40 p.m

Taylor Swift’s fans literally rock the stage. According to a report, seismic activity of magnitude 2.3 was measured during the singer’s performances in the USA.

A few days ago, Taylor Swift thanked Instagram for the great atmosphere during her performances on the “Eras” tour in Seattle. No wonder, since a seismologist was able to determine in the meantime that the fans on site were so raging that they even triggered a small earthquake, so to speak.

According to the scientist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, seismic activity was recorded that corresponds to an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.3, reports the US broadcaster CNN. The professor at Western Washington University explained that the “Swift Quake” event was compared to the so-called “Beast Quake” from 2011, which was recorded on the same seismograph.

At that time, corresponding activities were observed after a touchdown by American football star Marshawn Lynch. However, the earthquake at Swift’s concerts was twice as strong. The biggest difference is the duration. While there was a brief celebration after the touchdown in 2011, the beat of the music also influences the whole thing at a concert.

Tickets for 1500 euros

According to the report, Caplan-Auerbach loves that she can share the scientific aspect with others: “Everyday observations and experiences are science.” You don’t have to wear a white lab coat.

Swift recently took to Instagram to thank fans for one of their all-time “favorite weekends.” The Seattle audience not only jumped and danced, but also cheered, screamed and sang “out of their lungs”.

Taylor Swift is not only extremely popular in the USA. The pop icon will be performing in Hamburg, Munich and Gelsenkirchen next year. For this, fans at Eventim waited desperately in an online queue, the concert tickets for next year’s tour were sold out after just a few hours. Remaining tickets for the three concerts in Germany are now traded on Ebay for up to 1500 euros.

