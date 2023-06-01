Home » Kevin Rubio is already in the Netherlands to say goodbye to his father
by admin
The popular influencer of Dutch origin, Kevin Rubiois already in his country to say goodbye to his father.

Rubio’s father passed away last Sunday due to health complications.

Several days before, the also model and actor launched a campaign on social networks with which he asked the authorities for help to be able to leave the country.

He was in the process of obtaining his residency, since he has an Ecuadorian son.

Since 2022 he lives in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Kevin Bergmeijer, real name, from ‘Gringo`’, as he is known, regretted that the process to obtain his papers had been so slow, but at the same time he was grateful that his plea had been heard.

“Many people shared my publication and this Monday (May 29) I have an appointment for my residence, but I will no longer be able to see my father alive,” he reflected.

Kevin Rubio settled in Guayaquil

The parents of ‘Gringo’ Kevin Bergmeijer were in Guayaquil in September 2022.

“I am very grateful that my father was able to come with my mother and meet his grandson. It was a farewell without knowing it. He was only 65 years old, he was young,” he said in a breathy voice.

He tiktoker He commented that five years ago his father had an accident and since then the health complications began.

Now, back in his native country, Kevin was able to join his family and hug them, but they will wait until Saturday June 3 to bury his father, since in the Netherlands it is allowed to watch him for up to six days.

