Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 19 members of the caretaker cabinet resigned

According to the caretaker information minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 19 members of the caretaker cabinet submitted their resignations to the chief minister.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Information Minister Feroze Jamal Shah told Independent Urdu that 19 members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Cabinet submitted their resignations to the Chief Minister and the remaining eight members will submit their resignations to the Chief Minister on Friday.

He said that the Chief Minister will send the summary including the resignations of the Cabinet members to the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.

According to the rules of the Election Commission, the caretaker cabinet will make arrangements for the upcoming general elections, while the caretaker cabinet is not allowed to participate in any political activity.

Why were the resignations given?

Last week, a letter was written by the Election Commission of Pakistan to the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on July 31 informing about the political activities of the caretaker cabinet members.

Caretaker Information Minister Feroze Jamal Shah said that in the light of the Election Commission’s letter, all the members were asked to resign and he himself submitted his resignation to the Chief Minister yesterday.

Feroz Jamal Shah said, “All the current cabinet members will resign and a new cabinet will be formed.”

Sohail Khan, spokesperson of the Election Commission of Pakistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, told Independent Urdu that a letter was written to the Chief Secretary in this regard.

In the letter written by the Election Commission, it was recommended to remove the cabinet members who participated in political activities.

According to the letter, these members should be removed from their positions so that fair and transparent elections can be held.

The letter cited Article 218 of the Constitution and said that the presence of an impartial monitoring cabinet would help in conducting transparent elections.

More than a dozen members of the caretaker cabinet were affiliated with one or the other political party. It was also mentioned in the Election Commission’s letter that members in the caretaker cabinet have been selected on the basis of political affiliations.

However, a formal official letter regarding the resignations has not been issued to the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa yet. Legally, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will write a letter to the Governor and after that the Governor will accept the resignation.

