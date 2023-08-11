Home » Family and friends will fire Nataly Ramírez Jiménez next Sunday
The family and loved ones of Nataly Ramirez Jimenez They are preparing to say goodbye to him Next Sunday August 13.

The 31-year-old girl, whose death in Miami, United States, occurred on August 3, will be fired by her relatives and close friends at the Gardens of Peace Cemetery.

Sunday, starting at 10:30 in the morningthe burial will take place where relatives and friends of Nataly Ramirez Jimenez They will accompany you to what will be your final resting place.

The remains of the graphic designer Samaria will be repatriated to Colombia next Saturday morning. Prior to the funeral, that same day a vigil will be held in memory of Nataly. From 4:00 p.m.family and friends will come together in a meeting full of affection and respect to share anecdotes and special memories of Nataly.

The family Ramirez Jimenez has appreciated the support and expressions of affection they have received from the community, as they prepare to say goodbye to their loved one.

