Home » Kilian Amehi, his statistics at the end of the season
News

Kilian Amehi, his statistics at the end of the season

by admin
Kilian Amehi, his statistics at the end of the season

Kilian Amehi Rodange 97 / Football BGL Ligue Luxembourg, 6th matchday, season 2021-2022 / 19.09.2021 / FC Rodingen 91 – FC Differdingen 03 Rodange – Differdange / Stade Jos Philippart, Rodange / *** Kilian Amehi Rodange 97 Football BGL Ligue Luxembourg, Matchday 6, Season 2021 2022 19 09 2021 FC Rodange 91 FC Differdingen 03 Rodange Differdange Stade Jos Philippart, Rodange PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxLUX

The season is well and truly over in the Luxembourg first division. Kilian Amehi’s Us Hostert finished 16th in the standings with 18 points in 30 league games.

Kilian Amehi the twirling Togolese left winger of Us Hostert delivered a more or less acceptable copy at the end of the season. The editorial staff zooms in on its statistics. The Togolese played 26 matches in all competitions for 2340 minutes. He scored 7 goals, delivered 3 assists and created 95 goalscoring chances.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

Kilian Amehi finished his team’s 2nd top scorer in all competitions. With this ranking of Us Hostert, the Togolese striker leaves doubts hanging over the extension of his adventure with the green and white club.

See also  Mottarone cable car, toll worsens, 13 victims

You may also like

Neustadt/Aisch | Refugees are accommodated in container village

Amendment of Local Government Act, Mayor Karachi’s request...

Harvesting coffee with sustainability

Live blog: ++ Nuclear power plant visit by...

Stability Pakistan Party? – Naibaat

They approve agrarian jurisdiction, as well as peasants...

Course of the US central bank: does the...

Shaoyang City Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition and Performance...

The use of medicines increased among the citizens...

From Cesar they urge the union of civil...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy