The season is well and truly over in the Luxembourg first division. Kilian Amehi’s Us Hostert finished 16th in the standings with 18 points in 30 league games.

Kilian Amehi the twirling Togolese left winger of Us Hostert delivered a more or less acceptable copy at the end of the season. The editorial staff zooms in on its statistics. The Togolese played 26 matches in all competitions for 2340 minutes. He scored 7 goals, delivered 3 assists and created 95 goalscoring chances.

Kilian Amehi finished his team’s 2nd top scorer in all competitions. With this ranking of Us Hostert, the Togolese striker leaves doubts hanging over the extension of his adventure with the green and white club.