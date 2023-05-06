Home » Kim Sook, Lee Dae-hyung’s strong abs “Our Dae-dae” :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::
News

by admin
[서울=뉴시스] ‘The boss has donkey ears’. 2023.05.06. (Photo = Provided by KBS 2TV) [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Lee Yun-jin = The natural person experience scene of Kim Byung-hyun, Lee Dae-hyung, and Park-goon is drawn.

In the KBS 2TV entertainment program ‘The boss’s ears are donkey ears’, which airs at 4:45 pm on the 7th, Lee Dae-hyung senses an ominous feeling when Kim Byung-hyun takes him to a mountain where there is nothing to go on a picnic.

Kim Byung-hyun, who usually says that ‘natural people were a romance’, prepares a picnic in the mountains where he is self-sufficient, and for this purpose, he hires singer Park Goon, who is specially optimized for natural people’s life, as a survival mentor.

After changing into floral-patterned overalls and starting a full-scale picnic, Kim Sook couldn’t help but look at her worriedly, saying at the end of every word, “Our big brother.” In the meantime, when Lee Dae-hyung’s solid body, which was changing clothes for a half-bath in the mountains, was revealed, she covered her eyes with her hands and said that she was embarrassed and didn’t know what to do.

On the other hand, Lee Dae-hyung does not deny Kim Byung-hyun, who tries to connect him and Kim Sook whenever he has a chance, but rather makes a shy expression and reveals his direct liking through interviews.

In response, Park Goon, who was married to Han Young, who is 8 years older, added curiosity by saying that he taught him his own method of attacking older women, saying, “I called him ‘Senior, sister, and baby,’ and then got married and became a honey.”

See also  Alghero, the pensioner was killed: her nephew investigated

