Kinshasa: holding a forum on the new climate economy, the Congolese private sector and the carbon market

The first edition of the forum on the new climate economy opened in Kinshasa on Wednesday 19 July. This work is held on the theme “Supporting the Congolese private sector to take full advantage of the carbon market in a business climate of high integrity”.

The Prime Minister, Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde opened this work.

He stressed the need to open up new perspectives in order to strengthen the dynamics of the economic and social development of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

For Sama Lukonde, this forum which opens today aims to move the country from the slogan “DRC Pays Solutions”, endowed with countless natural resources passively playing a role of global stabilization, towards the concrete identification of the opportunities offered by the environment and climate sectors for entrepreneurship and economic operators.

This should have the ripple effect of improving people’s living conditions and well-being.

“The solution that the DRC brings to the global climate threat must first be locally beneficial before it is envisaged on a planetary scale. Our action in favor of the climate must therefore respond to internal and external challenges on sustainable economic development, because solidarity between nations must take into account the principle of responsibility towards our respective populations and the requirements of community development, “said the Prime Minister.

For her part, the principal adviser to the President of the Republic in environmental matters, Stéphanie Mbombo, stressed the need to support the Congolese private sector so that it really benefits from the carbon market.

This forum brings together some members of the Government, economic operators from the Congolese and foreign private sectors of the carbon market.

It is organized by the office of the Head of State through the office of the principal adviser in charge of the environment.