The province of Kongo-Central notified, in 2022, 6,182 cases of tuberculosis, including 4,184 in its western part, including the city of Matadi, that of Boma and other cities.

The provincial coordinating doctor of the National Tuberculosis Control Program in Kongo-Central, Dr. Ambroise Umba delivered these figures on Friday, March 24, in Matadi.

It was on the occasion of the celebration of World Tuberculosis Day.

« Kongo-Central is among the 5 provinces of the country which notifies susceptible tuberculosis, drug resistance of the HIV type. This year 2022, Kongo-Central notified 6,182 patients, it is for the first time including 4,184 patients in its western part which takes the cities of Matadi and Boma and the district of Bas-Fleuve “, he underlined.

According to him, this province recorded a growth of 1% compared to the previous year.

Dr. Ambroise Umba also indicated that Kongo-Central is experiencing a problem in the diagnosis of tuberculosis.

To screen for TB cases, he said, the province uses old methods:

“The country has already made progress with the diagnosis of tuberculosis with molecular biology, but we have a rupture in the tuber cartridge for the diagnosis of tuberculosis and we have used our old method which is screening with the Ziehl-Nielsen”.

He says he is counting on multisectorality to put an end to tuberculosis in this part of the country.