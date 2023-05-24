Krajniak proposed an earlier date for submitting the budget, Heger criticizes it

Milan Krajniak proposed that the Ódor government should submit the draft budget to the parliament by August 31.

If the caretaker government does not gain confidence in the parliament, it will have to present a balanced budget.

According to Ódor, shortening the deadline will complicate the situation for the government.

In the resolution, he suggested changing the deadline from October 15 to August 31, saying that shortly before the September elections, there would be more time for a political debate on the real, i.e. deficit, budget. Because even if the Ódor government presents a balanced budget, the next government will be able to prepare its own. If she also gains confidence in the parliament, the rule that the budget must be balanced will not apply to her.

Krajniak explains the proposal by saying that the information system at the Ministry of Finance does not allow the preparation of two budgets at the same time, i.e. balanced and real (deficit) for the future government that will emerge from the parliamentary elections.

At the same time, he says that the government will actually have more time to prepare the budget, because it can base it on June’s economic forecasts. If the deadline of October 15 continued to apply, it would have to be based on the September forecast and take it into account in the budget.

Prime Minister Ľudovít Ódor says that shortening the deadline for preparing a balanced budget will complicate the situation for the government. He wants to talk to the leaders of the political parties about whether they are motivated by practical reasons to support such a proposal or “it’s just to complicate our lives”.

