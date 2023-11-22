The Wulan Muqi “Learning, Creation, and Performance” experience exchange meeting was held on November 21 in Hohhot, as reported by the Inner Mongolia Daily Social Media Reporter Ma Fang. The event saw the presence of Zheng Hongfan, member of the Standing Committee of the Autonomous Region Party Committee and Minister of the Propaganda Department, who delivered a speech, and Yang Jin, Vice Chairman of the Autonomous Region, who presided over the meeting.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that since the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Wulan Muqi in the region has made significant progress in creating nearly 2,000 vivid works that serve the grassroots people. The work of “learning, creation, and performance” has achieved substantial results, with Ulan Muqi workers understanding the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s reply to the Ulan Muqi members of Sunit Right Banner and fulfilling their mission with a strong sense of responsibility.

The meeting emphasized the need to integrate into the cultural construction of northern Xinjiang and create excellent works that convey the party’s voice and care, while serving the broad masses of farmers and herdsmen. Additionally, 10 representatives from the publicity, culture, and tourism departments, Wulan Muqi, and art instructors made exchange speeches during the event.

The event, which aimed to facilitate the exchange of experiences and ideas, was a significant step in furthering the cultural and artistic contributions of Wulan Muqi. Editor Sun Lirong oversaw the coverage of the event and its subsequent reporting by the Inner Mongolia News Network.