Home » The district-wide Wulan Muqi “Learning, Creation and Performance” experience exchange meeting was held. Zheng Hongfan gave a speech and Yang Jin presided over it – News Center – Inner Mongolia News Network
News

The district-wide Wulan Muqi “Learning, Creation and Performance” experience exchange meeting was held. Zheng Hongfan gave a speech and Yang Jin presided over it – News Center – Inner Mongolia News Network

by admin

The Wulan Muqi “Learning, Creation, and Performance” experience exchange meeting was held on November 21 in Hohhot, as reported by the Inner Mongolia Daily Social Media Reporter Ma Fang. The event saw the presence of Zheng Hongfan, member of the Standing Committee of the Autonomous Region Party Committee and Minister of the Propaganda Department, who delivered a speech, and Yang Jin, Vice Chairman of the Autonomous Region, who presided over the meeting.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that since the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Wulan Muqi in the region has made significant progress in creating nearly 2,000 vivid works that serve the grassroots people. The work of “learning, creation, and performance” has achieved substantial results, with Ulan Muqi workers understanding the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s reply to the Ulan Muqi members of Sunit Right Banner and fulfilling their mission with a strong sense of responsibility.

The meeting emphasized the need to integrate into the cultural construction of northern Xinjiang and create excellent works that convey the party’s voice and care, while serving the broad masses of farmers and herdsmen. Additionally, 10 representatives from the publicity, culture, and tourism departments, Wulan Muqi, and art instructors made exchange speeches during the event.

The event, which aimed to facilitate the exchange of experiences and ideas, was a significant step in furthering the cultural and artistic contributions of Wulan Muqi. Editor Sun Lirong oversaw the coverage of the event and its subsequent reporting by the Inner Mongolia News Network.

You may also like

Court: Alec Baldwin’s trial scheduled for July

.simply science: Viruses and mosquitoes with Viktoria Čabanová

“The secretary general of the chancellery has betrayed...

Kinmen fishermen: Wild yellow croaker should be sold...

Anything but boring: interest rate turnaround in sight:...

The German impressed me already at the championships....

The shock over the death of Nex Benedict...

Two bodies found in rural area of ​​Río...

State Sports General Administration: The “14th Winter” vividly...

OVERALL ROUNDUP: Macron doesn’t rule out troops for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy