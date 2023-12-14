Kremlin denounces “unacceptable” US interference in Navalny case

© AFP

The Kremlin on Tuesday denounced the “unacceptable” interference by the United States in Alexei Navalny’s case. After the entourage of the jailed Russian opposition leader said on Monday that they had been trying in vain to contact him for almost a week, Washington said it was “very concerned”. “It concerns a detainee who has been found guilty and is serving the sentence he received,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Navalny is no longer in the penal colony in the Vladimir region, east of Moscow, where he had been locked up for months, his entourage announced on Monday. Where he is is unknown. The US then once again called for the immediate release of the Kremlin critic.

Aleksei Navalny was sentenced in August to a new sentence of 19 years for “extremism”. Navalny’s team had long expected that the man would be transferred to a prison with an even stricter regime. His move coincides with the start of the presidential election campaign: current President Vladimir Putin is aiming for a new six-year mandate in March.

Navalny should in principle be sent to a penal colony with a “special regime”. These types of colonies are known in Russia for their very harsh detention conditions. They are often located in very remote areas. Transferring prisoners by rail can sometimes take weeks, and all the while, family and friends remain in the dark about the location and health status of prisoners.

