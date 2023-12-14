The National Hog Dealers Association Opposes European Commission’s Animal Welfare Proposal

The National Hog Dealers Association has issued a statement expressing deep discomfort with the European Commission’s proposal to improve animal welfare in transportation. The association raised concerns about the disproportionate increase in costs that would result from the proposed reductions in time and capacities of animals during transport. According to the association, these changes would make intra-Community trade totally impossible due to the inability to pass on increases in transport prices.

The association also criticized the clear competition between the countries of northern and southern Europe, claiming that the proposed regulations put southern European states at a significant commercial disadvantage. In response, the association declared its solidarity with other sectors involved and pledged to take appropriate actions to oppose the regulations.

“We observe in the drafting of said regulations a clear competition between the countries of northern and southern Europe, which means a clear commercial disadvantage, since the times, temperatures and densities seem to be reduced in a way that is especially detrimental to the interests of the states of southern Europe. This is why, together with the other sectors involved, we adhere and show solidarity with whatever actions are considered appropriate in the formulation of the necessary opposition so that said regulations do not prosper,” concludes the Ancoporc statement.

The National Hog Dealers Association’s statement reflects the concerns of the hog industry regarding the potential impact of the European Commission’s proposal on their operations and trade within the European Union.

